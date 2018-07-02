Ben Owen III and Julyan Davis at Blue Spiral 1

By Natasha Anderson

Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) will host a dual exhibition of artwork by Ben Owen III and Julyan Davis from Thursday, July 5, through August 31. An opening reception and artist talk by Owen will take place on July 5 from 5–8 p.m.

“The colors, textures and overall aesthetics of their works play off one another beautifully,” says BS1 assistant director Candace Reilly. “The nuances in the clay, slips and colorful glazes of Owen’s pots interact with the rocky waterfalls, moss-covered landscapes and aged architectural structures in Davis’ paintings.”

Owen’s family has been making pottery for more than five generations. Much of their philosophy, simplicity of form and unusual glazes are strongly influenced by Japanese, Chinese and Korean pottery. Using conventional methods, Owen’s simple forms push this Asian inspiration to new levels.

“Nature continues to influence my work, revealed most often through colors and textures, many of which can be discovered during a hike in a forest or on a rock covered with lichen,” says Owen. “Other influences can be seen through a telescope viewing nebular formations and stardust.”

Davis is an English-born artist who has painted the American South for more than 25 years. This began with a 1988 trip fueled by his curiosity about the history of Demopolis, Alabama, and its settling by Bonapartist exiles. He now lives in Asheville and exhibits internationally.

“It a great honor for me to exhibit with Julyan,” says Owen. “With a common interest in exploring nature for inspiration, our pieces have a great way of working together.”

Blue Spiral 1 is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit bluespiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.