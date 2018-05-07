Bernadette and Miles Bender, owners of the Bender Gallery, escaped the frenzy of D.C. in 2004 to pursue their passion for the arts in Asheville. Long-time art collectors, the couple opened Bender Gallery in its first location on Haywood Street in 2005. Bender Gallery has firmly established itself as the region’s only contemporary fine art gallery specializing in museum quality glass sculpture created by leading U.S. and international artists. In addition, the gallery is proud to promote the work of a select group of emerging artists.

Bender Gallery also exhibits ceramic and bronze sculptures as well as figurative and abstract paintings. The gallery is participating in the Summer of Glass and introducing the work of Maestro Lino Tagliapietra to North Carolina. “Dale Chihuly has referred to Tagliapietra as ‘perhaps the world’s greatest living glassblower,’” says Bernadette Bender, “and many connoisseurs of contemporary glass art would agree.”

Bender Gallery is currently located at 12 South Lexington Avenue and will be relocating to 29 Biltmore Avenue in June. For more information, visit bendergallery.com, call the gallery at 828.505.8341 or find Bender Gallery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @bendergallery.