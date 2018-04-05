Blacksmith Exhibition at Spruce Pine Gallery

Toe River Arts Council (TRAC), in conjunction with downtown Spruce Pine and Penland School of Crafts, presents the 12th Annual Blacksmith Exhibition from Saturday, March 31, through Saturday, April 28, at Spruce Pine Gallery. The show will feature the work of master blacksmith Maegan Crowley of Dolores, CO, as well as that of two blacksmiths selected by Crowley: Warren Holzman and Daniel Hopper.

“Maegan’s commissioned work has a modern approach that combines current design aesthetics with traditional blacksmithing techniques,” says TRAC marketing and programs manager Kate Groff. “Her sculptural pieces are inspired by natural forms and often have a soft, smooth surface that defies what most people think of as forged steel.”

Exhibited works composed of iron, bronze, welded steel and hammered copper will range in scale from massive forged pieces to intricate hand-wrought objects. Practical items, including hinges, sconces, andirons and utensils, will be shown alongside contemplative sculptural pieces.

A free pizza and beer reception will be held at the gallery on Friday, April 27, from 5–7 p.m. The event will provide an opportunity to meet the blacksmiths represented in the exhibit as well as those who will be participating in the Fire on the Mountain Festival the following day. After the reception, Crowley will give a lecture and slideshow presenting an overview of her metalworking career, explaining some of her technical processes and including images of both in-progress and finished works. The presentation, held in the Dottie Owen Great Room on the second floor of the gallery, is free and open to the public.

Spruce Pine Gallery is located at 269 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit toeriverarts. org or call 828.765.0520.