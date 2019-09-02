Blue Dharma Fine Art Gallery Opens in Grove Arcade

Asheville has a new downtown art destination: Blue Dharma Fine Art Gallery. Artist Bill Bowers opened the gallery in July in the Grove Arcade as an exhibition space and working studio for his art. An opening reception with music and refreshments will be held on Monday, September 16, from 3–8 p.m.

Self-taught, Bowers has had galleries in Massachusetts and Florida since 1981. He has resided in Asheville and Sarasota since 2007, and recently left Florida to make Asheville his home.

With this gallery, he will concentrate on personal totems, Zen abstracts and Surrealism. “I want to explore the surreal approach in the topography that’s here,” Bowers says of Asheville. He constructs the personal totems with clients around meaningful objects and stories they bring him. Weddings, births and memorials are among the significant life events that lead clients to commission totems. On the totems, “everything has meaning,” Bowers says, “even as to where it’s placed on the construction of the work.”

Upcoming projects include the establishment of an online store and the scheduling of performances combining painting, dancing and mysticism before a live audience. He calls the series The Sound of Color. Moving to music as he paints is something he particularly likes to do with his Zen abstract pieces. “The audience gets to see what goes on in my mind and hear the music I paint to,” he says.

Much of his artistic career has been spent on custom art and interior decoration including murals, trompe l’oeil and art for the workplace. “It’s a rich history of interior design, fine art and site-specific paintings,” he says. “I love the fact that I’m bringing my artwork here to Asheville, but on a different level, combining all I have done with what I am about to do.” While he continues to work with commercial and residential clients on site-specific style, he also enjoys owning a gallery, seeing it as a direct-to-the-artist connection for those buying art.

To learn more, visit BlueDharmaGallery.com.