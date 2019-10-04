Blue Dharma Hosts New Exhibit

Blue Dharma Fine Art presents New Totems & Zen Abstracts, an exhibit featuring both two- and three- dimensional mixed media and acrylic work by Bill Bowers. The show begins with an opening reception on Tuesday, October 8, from 3–8 p.m. and runs through Thursday, October 31.

“Combining the totems with Zen abstracts makes this entire exhibit the birth of something new,” says Bowers.

Bowers’ totems serve as representations of the clients for whom they are created. The acrylic mixed media pieces are constructed of a wood base embedded with personal artifacts and objects with sentimental value. A stone-like finish is applied to give the totems an ancient feel. Any object or material can be added to the composition, making it a personal historical marker in time.

“They celebrate and commemorate our earthly existence by transforming items including jewelry, broken objects, photos, shells and stone into fine art,” says Bowers.

The new pieces from his October Zen Abstract Series are expressionist in style and reflect the autumn season through color, size and composition. Works are created in a state of deep peace and meditation and are meant to calm the mind of the viewer. The abstracts are compositionally balanced to be hung on the wall in all directions making each painting four works in one.