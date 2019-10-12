Blue Spiral 1 Celebrates Street Art

Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) presents Off the Wall, a collection of studio-created work by Asheville-based and regional artists informed by graffiti and street art. The exhibit runs through Saturday, November 9, in BS1’s Lower Level Gallery.

“When I was a child, my father had a piece of the Berlin Wall on his desk that a client had given him,” says participating artist Jeremy Brown. “I was so drawn by what was left of a wall that had been painted over dozens of times with social messages and passion that the work I create is inspired by that.”

Off the Wall also includes pieces by Gus Cutty, Jeremy Russell, Hayden Wilson, Ishmael, Emily Bartelt, Brandon Donahue and Valerie Zimany. Their work varies in medium and includes paint, glass, ceramics, metal and found objects.

“My prints consist of multiple layers of glass powder that create images similar to the aesthetic of spray paint as it is atomized by the nozzle,” says Wilson. “The imagery is inspired by the ever-shifting landscape of my neighborhood and the surrounding community, bringing up conversations about growth, change and reappropriation.”

A walking tour through downtown Asheville takes place Thursday, October 17, from 5–6:30 p.m. in conjunction with the show. The cost is $25 to join. Afterward, participants have the option of joining a casual gathering at the gallery to view and tour the Off The Wall exhibition.

“Asheville has a long history of honoring creative expression both inside and outside the confines of gallery walls,” says tour leader Anna Helgeson. “I’m excited to walk guests through the evolution of street art, from advertising signs—now present as ghost signs—created in the early 20th century, to murals and public art pieces created in the last couple of years.”