Blue Spiral 1 Presents Six Artists in Metallic

The Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) exhibit Metallic, featuring six artists whose works are composed of, or inspired by, metal or metallic materials, is on display in the gallery’s lower level through Saturday, June 29.

“No two artists are the same in process, which makes a visually diverse body of work,” says BS1 assistant director and curator Candace Reilly. “Even the two artists who use glass and metal have very different techniques.”

Alex Bernstein carves into and adds steel to cast glass, while Jonathan Swanz uses blown and silvered glass for his installations. Thomas Campbell utilizes skills developed during his time as an industrial steel worker to create his sculptures.

“I deal very directly with the material, creating sculptural compositions that I fabricate from faceted tubing which I form out of sheet steel,” says Campbell. “I aim to highlight the technical elements that often go unnoticed in the functional steel work that we interact with daily.”

The exhibit includes baskets by Lee Sipe woven from copper and silver wire and abstract paintings enhanced with silver and gold leaf by Scott Upton. Textiles by Amy Putansu are woven with metallic fibers.

“The ocean is my primary subject matter, expressed in a variety of ways,” says Putansu. “For me, metallic threads or metallic textile paints signify the play of light on water and add the spiritual dimension that I want to suggest.”