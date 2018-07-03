Bright & Bold at Asheville Gallery of Art

Bright & Bold, the July show at Asheville Gallery of Art, will feature the varied and colorful paintings of member artist Bee Adams. “I capture the spirit of a scene as I see it, intentionally staying loose, unrestrained and colorful,” she says. “My paintings reflect a freedom of expression and content that ranges from Ashevillian and European architecture to rural barns and natural settings through a bright lens.” The Bright & Bold show will run through Tuesday, July 31, with an artist reception on Friday, July 6, from 5–8 p.m.

Adams moved to Asheville six years ago from Denver, where she was an active member of the art community for 40 years. Her paintings were featured in solo exhibits at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder. She also lived in Brussels, which informed much of the European architecture in her work.

Adams says Bright & Bold has provided her with an opportunity to enlarge some smaller, plein air pieces that she painted with the Asheville Urban Landscape Painters. “Working bigger has been exhilarating and brings new ‘wow’ to my work,” she says. “I hope that my paintings open people up to yet another expression in this ever-expanding world of art and brighten their day.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit ashevillegallery-of-art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.