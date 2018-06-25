BS1 Combines Art and Science

By Natasha Anderson

Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) presents Scientific Methods: Art + Science, an exhibition exploring the interplay between the two disciplines, on display until Friday, June 29, in the main gallery. The show features artists with a background in both science and art, many of whom are scientists by trade.

“The combination of these fields is not a new concept, but this exhibit brings to light artists who use their backgrounds in science to create truly unique and magical works,” says BS1 marketing and communications coordinator Ali Whitman. “We are thrilled to offer our visitors not only a visually stimulating show but one that is also educationally powerful.”

The exhibit includes everything from geometric paper sculptures to paintings with mineral and shell pigments. Don Dudenbostel uses X-ray photography to reveal the inner beauty and often complex structure of objects such as flowers, seashells and toys. Selin Balci uses mold and other biological materials to create contemporary art that manipulates the process of life.

“I explore the theater of human conditions and their effects on our world in a cultivated, living environment: the Petri dish,” says Balci. “This environment serves not only as a vivarium for mold but also as a living studio.”

Other exhibiting artists are Eleanor Annand, Terry Ashley, Alex Gabriel Bernstein, Arthur Brouthers, Jeff Chyatte, Susan Goldstine, Miella Green, Judith Kruger and Jennifer Scheuer.

Blue Spiral 1 is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit bluespiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.