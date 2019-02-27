BS1 Presents Color Spectrum Through March 2

By Natasha Anderson

Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) presents Color Spectrum, a vibrant exhibition on display in the BS1 Showcase Gallery through March 2. The exhibit features the work of ceramicists Tom Jaszczak and Zuzka Vaclavik and painters Joe Camoosa and Jeremy Russell. Through everything from explosions of saturated reds to subdued grays, their use of color directs the eye, seeks attention and often makes one look twice.

“It’s hard to describe parallels amongst diverse artists and their intentions, but if pressed I would say that there’s a playful energy at the root of this show,” says Russell. “There is definitely some serious analysis happening as well, but the overall presentation is digestible and feels like eating dessert as the main course.”

Works range from minimalist pottery and vessels influenced by Korean ceramics to process-oriented intuitive abstracts and paintings informed by cartography. “All of my work for Color Spectrum is heavily inspired by Massimo Vignelli’s 1972 redesign of the New York Subway map, particularly his approach to creating order out of a tremendously layered, complex system,” says Camoosa. “Following his lead, I strive to reduce my work to the very essence, creating images that are layered, orderly, complex yet concise, and that have visual clarity.”

Blue Spiral 1 Gallery is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit BlueSpiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.