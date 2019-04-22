BS1 Presents Works by Painter, Architect Peter Alberice

The work of painter and architect Peter Alberice will be on display in the Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) Showcase Gallery through Saturday, April 27. The exhibit includes acrylics on canvas and mixed media on paper inspired by historic Italian towns and landscapes. Alberice’s works are influenced by his architectural background, appreciation for design elements and love of history.

“Each painting is intended to convey the continuous change in the built environment and is a study of the built world over time,” says Alberice. “Everywhere, we see the ruins of the past, our present spaces and the anticipation of future places.”

The shapes in Alberice’s abstract pieces represent space shown in plan, section or elevation and may be read as a plan, section or elevation of a structure in its environment. Layers, transitions, offsets and shifts define horizontal and vertical space and further represent the development of concepts in architecture.

“My work can be characterized as a continual study of the horizontal and the vertical, of exterior and interior space, and of the land and sky,” he says.

Alberice is a practicing architect and artist living in Asheville. He has both bachelors and masters degrees in architecture from the College of Architecture and Urban Studies at Virginia Tech. His work has been purchased by individual and corporate collectors and exhibited in several group shows and galleries in the region including Blue Spiral 1, Duke University, Upstairs Artspace in Tryon and The Carillon in Charlotte.

Blue Spiral 1 Gallery is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit BlueSpiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.