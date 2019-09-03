Cat Portraits on Display at Woolworth Walk

Through September, Woolworth Walk will highlight artist Kim Jones in the exhibition Meow: Whimsical Cat Portraits in Celebration of Happy Cat Month. Happy Cat Month is a project of the CATalyst Council meant to spread education and awareness about the health, welfare and importance of companion cats.

A self-taught artist, Jones started designing posters while working at a coffeehouse in Orlando in the late 1990s. This led to a job at the Orlando Weekly and then a career as a book designer at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. She also started showing her personal work at venues in Orlando. She left the publishing house in 2006 and moved to Atlanta to work as a freelance book designer and illustrator, then moved to Asheville in 2011. She became a member of Woolworth Walk six years ago. “My process is a messy, organic, digital journey,” she says. “After sketching out a rough idea, I combine photos and three-dimensional elements in Photoshop. Then, I finesse with different painting and blending techniques until finished—or as finished as it can be at the time. I’ve gone into different pieces years later and fleshed them out even more.”

The gallery will host an opening reception on Friday, September 6, from 5–7 p.m. “I’m hoping that this light-hearted exhibit will encourage people to think about their own cats and give some extra attention to their kitty companions’ health and well-being,” says Jones.