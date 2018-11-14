Ceramics Invitational at Blue Spiral 1

By Natasha Anderson

Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) gallery in downtown Asheville hosts a Ceramics Invitational beginning with an opening reception on Thursday, November 15, from 5–8 p.m., and running through January 4. The exhibit focuses on clay as both a functional and sculptural medium, with pieces that examine traditional methods and contemporary expression.

“BS1 represents a number of ceramicists, many of whom are exploring new ways of creating,” says BS1 assistant director and curator Candace Reilly. “The upcoming Invitational is an opportunity to not only show off these explorations but also to invite new artists into the gallery.”

Each of the 12 participating ceramicists created a new body of work for the show. Josh Copus, of Marshall, presents wood-fi red pieces made of wild clay dug from NC mountains and river bottoms. Kathy Triplett, of Weaverville, created rough-textured lunar-inspired platters with handles that contrast sharply in color and texture.

“The sense of touch is the impetus for the new slab platters that I am showing,” says Triplett. “My approach to them is not completely different, but it has evolved out of all my past experiments.”

Other exhibiting artists are: Christina Brinkman, Pattie Chalmers, David Eichelberger, Michael Kline, Eric Pardue, Don Penny, Jessica Putnam Phillips, Thomas Schmidt, Michael Sherrill, Shalene Valenzuela and Kensuke Yamada.

Blue Spiral 1 is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more, visit BlueSpiral1.com, call the gallery at 828.251.0202 or follow @bluespiral1 on Facebook and Instagram.