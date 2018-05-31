Color Our World at Asheville Gallery of Art

Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) will exhibit the work of Reda Kay through the month of June in a show titled Color Our World. Kay, who was juried into AGA in 2003, uses mixed media and acrylic on canvas to create abstracted landscapes that are inspired by her travels across all seven continents. “When I travel, I am keenly aware of the different colors of places I visit and how they affect me emotionally,” she says. “I notice the light in Tuscany, the brilliance of the glitz and color in India and the muted tones of the desert in Jordan. I have a picture in my mind as well as my feelings that I translate into my artwork.”

Kay first discovered her love for painting in an art class in 1993. “I enjoyed learning a new skill where I could lose myself in the moment of discovering design elements, color and contrast, balance and focal point,” she says. For many years, Kay painted her landscapes literally, referencing photographs from her trips. It wasn’t until she took a weeklong workshop with art instructor Mary Todd Beam that she discovered a love for the abstract style. “She helped me to see how those same paintings could be ‘abstracted,’ giving the viewer much more to consider than a straightforward painting of a landscape,” she says.

AGA will host an artist reception for Color Our World on Friday, June 1, from 5–8 p.m. “I consider it a privilege to have my artwork seen, to matter, to know that what I feel and what I paint is meaningful to those who include my art in their collections,” says Kay. “I want people to see my art as a way of bringing color into their life.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit ashevillegallery-of-art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.