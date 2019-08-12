Come to the 14th Leicester Studio Tour

Studio artists in Leicester will open their doors on Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18, for the 14th annual Come to Leicester Studio Tour. The free, self-guided tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each day. “This year’s tour has more artists than ever,” says Nirado Sloan, lead chairperson of the tour. “We all participate with a desire to succeed, to share our beautiful countryside with others, to show how beautiful it is to be an artist and live in this community.” Sloan will open her jewelry studio for the tour.

This year’s tour will feature 29 artists working at 17 different locations, as well as an additional six artists at each of the tour’s anchor locations: Addison’s Vineyard and Leicester Community Center. There will be food and drink spots throughout the tour, which will feature a variety of media including clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, natural materials, painting and wood. Deanna Lynch, a handweaver who will participate in the tour, says that even the time between art studios will be pleasant for visitors. “Leicester countryside is beautiful,” she says. “With rolling hills and old dairy cow pastureland, each stop will have a special view.”