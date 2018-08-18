Dog Days of Summer at Wedge Studios

Artists of the Wedge Studios will hold Dog Days of Summer on Saturday, August 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Asheville Humane Society will have adoptable dogs and their handlers stationed throughout the many studios in the Wedge building from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome to watch artists at work, purchase artwork in a variety of mediums and visit with dogs looking for homes.

“Most of the artists are pet lovers,” says artist Patricia Hargrove. “Several bring their dogs to the studio with them on a regular basis. I can’t think of a better way to host an event than combining our passion for dogs and our passion for art.”

Some participating artists will donate 10 percent of proceeds from their day’s sales to the Asheville Humane Society. In addition, visitors to the Wedge who donate $25 to the Asheville Humane Society will be entered in a raffle for an 8”x 8” custom commissioned portrait of a pet.

Hargrove has been painting portraits for 40 years and, five years ago, when she first became associated with the Wedge, she began painting pets as the sole subjects of portraits. “It has been super popular with passionate pet lovers,” she says. She paints daily at her studio on the second fl oor of the Wedge building. “I am thrilled to be in the midst of such a culture of creativity and passion with all the other talented artists in the building,” she says.

Cat lovers need not feel slighted. Later this year, the artists of Wedge Studios have plans for a Pop Up Cat Café.

Wedge Studios is located at 111-129 Roberts Street in the heart of Asheville’s River Arts District. To learn more, contact Patricia Hargrove at 828.275.9670.