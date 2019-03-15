Downtown Waynesville Hosts Luck of the Art March 16

The Waynesville Gallery Association, with participation from many other regional groups and volunteers, presents Luck of the Art on Saturday, March 16, from noon to 6 p.m. at downtown shops, galleries and restaurants. The event includes dancing, art, live music, a caricature artist and a roving leprechaun. Businesses will collect gently used art supplies that will be donated to local schools.

“The idea to raise art supplies for the schools comes from our passion for supporting the arts,” says Janet Metzger, president of the Waynesville Gallery Association. “We feel art is a vital part of learning and broadening young minds. To me, learning manipulation of color and form is as important as geometry, writing a theme or a science experiment in developing a young mind.”

Last year, the first time the event was held, donations included crayons, paints, molding clay and a fine collection of art books. About 45 businesses participated, with supplies that were collected made available to Haywood County’s eight art teachers from kindergarten through twelfth grade. “The teachers were thrilled,” Metzger says. “Everything was used and the donations were greatly appreciated.” Brushes, canvas and paper are also welcome donations.

Among the groups helping to organize the event are MusicWorks! Studio of Performing Arts in Clyde, local Girl Scouts troops, Folkmoot, Downtown Waynesville Association and Haywood County Tourism Development Authority. “Our little artists are the next generation of gallery owners and art lovers,” Metzger says. “We are excited to help foster the arts.”

To learn more, call Janet Metzger at Moose Crossing Burl Wood Gallery, 828.452.2550.