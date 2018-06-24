Expanded Offerings This Season at Mica Gallery

Mica, a cooperative gallery of local fine contemporary craft located in Bakersville, has re-opened for its seventh season. With additional artists, expanded collections and a redesigned space, the fifteen-member gallery offers a whole new experience for visitors.

Longtime Bakersville residents Simona Rosasco and JJ Brown of Fyreglas Studio have joined the cooperative, adding their one-of-a-kind and functional kiln cast and fused glass to the gallery’s offerings. “Including glass at Mica has long been a desire of our member artists, so we’re thrilled that JJ and Simona are joining us,” says potter and Mica member Gay Smith. Favorite guest artists returning this season include painters Sondra Dorn and Katherine McCarty, fi ber artist Nita Forde and jeweler Marita Strauss. Woodworker Valerie Berlage of Lauraine Lillie Studios has also been added to the roster of consignment artists along with several new jewelers. “We were taken with the originality and color of Valerie’s work,” says Smith. “We’re thrilled to offer it, as well as a wider range of jewelry, to our collectors.”

The gallery’s new design features several reimagined living spaces, demonstrating ways in which functional and decorative items such as sculpture, wall pieces and dinnerware might be displayed in the home. Visitors are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine as they take in the collections on display.

Mica is located at 37 North Mitchell Avenue in Bakersville. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12–5 p.m. For more information visit micagallerync.com, call 828.688.6422 or visit the gallery on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC.