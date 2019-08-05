Explore Creativity at RAD’s Second Saturdays

You may want to get a bright and early start on August 10 so as not to miss any of this month’s Second Saturday celebrations. Studios and galleries throughout the mile-long district have an abundance of special events planned, with most businesses open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Explore Asheville’s free trolley will run from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Free parking is available at Riverview Station, Wedge Studios and on Depot Street.

At Riverview Station’s HeART & Soul Studios (#225), artists Suzanne Armstrong and Katherine Owen present the HeART & Soul Trunk Show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Suzanne and I connected through our artwork, which reflected a common path of seeking meaning, depth, joy, heart and soul in our lives,” says Owen, whose pottery includes Loving Kindness cups, Spirit bowls and Quote vases. “In our HeART and Soul Trunk Show, we bring together our work—her fun clothing that will make your heart sing and my pottery for the soul.”

Armstrong, owner of HeART & Soul Studios, says her colorful artwear clothing is all about “wearing your ‘heART’ on your sleeve. It’s about aligning your style and your soul and telling the world who you are using clothing as your art of self-expression.”

Demonstrations, exhibitions and live music are among the events being held at various times throughout the day at Odyssey Galleries, Pink Dog Creative, Trackside Studios, 362 Depot, Eco-Depot Marketplace, Asheville Guitar Bar (celebrating three years), Curve Studios, Hatchery Studios, Phil Mechanic Studios, Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery, Wedge Studios, Riverview Station and Sugar Britches. The LEAF Easel Rider’s Mobile Art Lab in the RAD will be at 8 River Arts Place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring artists Robyn Josephs and Edwin Salas.