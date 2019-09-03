Explore (Un)common Ground at Blue Spiral 1 in September

Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) presents (Un)common Ground, an exhibit featuring eight artists’ diverse works, on display in the Main Gallery from Friday, September 6, through November 9. An opening reception takes place September 6 from 5–8 p.m. and a Meet the Artist event with Frank Hursh takes place September 7 at 11 a.m.

“The show was predominantly inspired by and designed around the paintings and drawings of Black Mountain College (BMC) artist Frank Hursh,” says BS1 assistant director and curator Candace Reilly. “They happen to pair very well with just about any work, and we often have fun mixing and matching various pieces with them.”

Hursh was a BMC student from 1949 to 1950 and has been an artist and educator in Mexico since 1956. His color-saturated abstract paintings and dark, moody graphite and ink drawings are shown alongside abstract paintings by Andy Gambrell and Zuzka Vaclavik, narrative paintings by Charles Ladson, woven ceramics and patterned tapestries by Eleanor Anderson, wood sculpture by Robert Lyon, metal sculpture by Cory Williams and clay sculpture by Kensuke Yamada.

“The exhibition will be a full array of color, texture, shape, size, style and material,” says Reilly. “We want it to be fun and visually entertaining and for visitors to leave feeling like they have had a full aesthetic experience.”