F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk: Scott Mills Primal Creation.

Through December, Woolworth Walk will highlight the work of painter Scott Mills in the F.W. Gallery. Born in Detroit, the self-taught artist works primarily in oil and acrylic. Mills has been a musician since he was nine years old and almost always listens to music while painting. “Music has always evoked imagery in my mind and it works the same with my visual art,” he says. “I often hear music or sounds that are related to the atmospheric feeling I’m trying to create in a piece.”

Mills says he tries to imbue his work with elements of lightness and playfulness, while still considering reality and the struggles of life. “I like that children and adults both seem to find meaning in my work,” he says. “I love to create depth in my characters and to hint at a storyline in each painting. Though I don’t directly depict humans in my work yet, I’ve often heard that my characters seem like humans in animal form.” The gallery will host an artist reception on Friday, December 7, from 5–7 p.m.

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.