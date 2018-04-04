Figures, Feathers, and Form at Woolworth Walk

Woolworth Walk will be displaying a joint exhibit in their F.W. Gallery for the month of April. Figures, Feathers, and Form features sculptures and paintings by Kyle Keeler and Laurie Yeates Adams. An opening reception will be held on Friday, April 7, from 5–7 p.m. in conjunction with the season’s initial First Friday Art Walk in downtown Asheville.

After graduating from Lesley College in Cambridge, MA, Adams had a long string of traditional careers before finding her place in the art world. “I have been painting in oils for many years and my main concentration has been on the figure in some form or fashion,” she says. This concentration led the artist to start exploring clay sculpture about five years ago. “I have found that painting the figure has helped me sculpt the figure and sculpting the figure has helped inspire my paintings,” she says.

A native of Colorado, Keeler first encountered the art of blown glass through local artists in Fort Collins in 2001. In 2007, the self-taught artist relocated to Asheville, where he operates his art business in partnership with his wife. Keeler and Adams are not only drawn together by their F.W. Gallery show, but also by Keeler’s wife, who is Adams’ daughter. When Adams started working with clay, she and Keeler began collaborating more often. “We saw the contrast with glass being light and smooth and shiny and translucent, and her clay work being very textured and earthy and solid and organic,” says Keeler. “We thought it would make a great combination.”

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit woolworthwalk.com.