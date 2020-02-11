Four New Exhibits Open at Blue Spiral 1

Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) presents four new shows beginning with an opening reception on Friday, March 6, from 5–8 p.m., and running through May 1.

In the Main Gallery, the exhibit Georgia Waters features paintings by John Cleaveland, Jr. and woodfired ceramics by Will Dickert. Large and small-scale paintings by Cleaveland focus on the lakes, rivers and wetlands of Georgia. “I hope to capture a piece of the viewer’s heart and to create a longing or connection that wasn’t there before,” says Cleaveland. “Because not only are these places beautiful and peaceful, they are also vital pieces of the environment.”

Warp and Weft, in the Lower Level Gallery, is a group exhibition celebrating artists who work with and are inspired by weaving techniques and who use warp and weft to create their pieces. Artists featured are Amy Putansu, David Samuel Stern, Elysia Mann, Carole Hetzel, Carol Milne, Clay Burnette, Jessica Green, Erin Castellan, Marge Duggar and Connie Lippert.

“While many artists in the show work in textiles, others use warp and weft in basketry, glass sculpture, photo collage and embroidered paintings,” says BS1 assistant director and curator Candace Reilly.

The Small Format Gallery houses a solo show of paintings by Chris Liberti, whose work combines traditional still-life and abstract form to create brightly colored linear compositions. Liberti’s paintings were inspired by the compelling manipulation of perspective, sturdy colors and intentional brushstrokes of Sienese paintings from the 13th–15th centuries.

“I referenced materials that provide a contrast to historical depictions in that these spaces are merely shells to offer us comfort, vacation, and a place to raise our children and maintain our possessions,” says Liberti. “I attempted to treat each work with as much care as a painting that would have made it to the altar in the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, whether it’s of my laundry machines or a kitchenette from an Airbnb post.”

In the Showcase Gallery, Inventing/ Reinventing: Abstract Works presents the early abstractions of Southern Modernist Will Henry Stevens and Black Mountain College artist Frank Hursh, along with contemporary artists Eleanor Anderson, Alex Bernstein, Thomas Campbell, Ken Carder and Ed Nash. According to Reilly, the exhibit illustrates how the field of abstraction continues to push the envelope of originality, inventing, reinventing and reinterpreting what came before. “Without intention, many of the contemporary artists in the show use shape, composition, color and gesture in a similar way to that of the early artists, thus allowing a sort of visual conversation between the works,” she says.

Blue Spiral 1 Gallery is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit BlueSpiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.