Fresh Air at Asheville Gallery of Art in March

Through Sunday, March 31, Asheville Gallery of Art will feature painter Sue Dolamore in the exhibition Fresh Air. Dolamore is a dedicated plein air painter who creates most of her work within a 30-mile radius of Asheville. The gallery will host a public artist reception on Friday, March 1, from 5–8 p.m.

Dolamore first discovered her love for painting en plein air in 2014 when she attended a meeting of the Asheville Urban Landscape Painters. “I remember walking around with no idea what to paint and once I decided to set up my easel, I didn’t know what I was doing, but members of the group were welcoming and helpful,” she says of that first outing in 2014. She is now the group’s director and a member of WNC Plein Air Painters (WNCPAP) and North Carolina Plein Air Painters (NCPAP).

Most of the works in Fresh Air are nearby and will be easily recognized by locals. “Our region of the world is a treasure and one that is worth appreciating and preserving,” Dolamore says. “Landscape paintings can be a strong reminder of what is outside and the power of places to enrich our lives.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.