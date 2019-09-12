From Here and Far Gallery Opens in Biltmore Village

Dianna Hayes, a GIA-graduated gemologist and jeweler, moved to Asheville 10 years ago. “The passion for the arts here in WNC is one of the reasons I fell in love with this area,” she says. Hayes career has included work in a gemological laboratory grading gemstones, as well as assisting famous jewelry designers in New York and working in sales at high-end jewelry stores. After moving to Asheville, she wanted to open a gallery “to display the amazing artists that we have here in Asheville, WNC and all over the world,” she says. From Here and Far Gallery opened in Biltmore Village in July. “I feel the purpose of From Here and Far Gallery is to promote passion between the artist and the customer,” says Hayes. “Live the life you love and love the life you live.”

The gallery is accepting new artists everyday. Raven Cristina Cooper, owner and artist at The Fiery Jewel, has her blown glass work featured at From Here and Far Gallery. She also has a studio in West Asheville. “I’ve been searching for a gallery that has local and non-local artist pieces that are not necessarily represented in many other places because of their inherent uniqueness,” Cooper says. “A gallery that has art that tells a story and is meaningful, with staff that is engaged and interested in sharing these stories. I trust From Here and Far to tell my story and process as an artist to potential buyers in the same way that I would if I were the one doing the selling.”

From Here and Far Gallery is located at 3 Swan Street in Asheville. Find From Here & Far Gallery on Facebook and on Instagram @fromhere_fargallery, or call 828.505.0628.