From Here & Far Gallery Features Tarah Singh in July

From Here & Far Gallery in Asheville’s Biltmore Village features multimedia artist Tarah Singh’s exhibit One Thousand Words through the month of July. Singh, born in Washington, DC to an American mother and Guyanese father, produces work that is strongly influenced by Native American, East Indian, Caribbean and North African cultures.

“Tarah’s art features bold colors and makes a statement without being too obvious,” says From Here & Far Gallery owner Dianna Hayes. “It inspires great conversation by making the viewer think about the artist and her message.”

According to Singh, communication is an important part of her work. She often states words are not her medium. Instead, she relies on brushstrokes, color and texture in paintings and sculpture to initiate conversations with her audience. She is dedicated to the plight of women globally and the uplifting of creative individuals. Her experience is wide-ranging and includes work as a lighting designer, stylist, consultant, chef, welder and mother.

“With everything that is going on in the world and the things people have been going through, I know viewers will love the message Tarah sends through her art,” says Hayes.

From Here & Far Gallery is located at 3 Swan Street, Asheville. Learn more at FromHereandFar.com and TarahSingh.com.