Gallery at Flat Rock Exhibits Works by Veronika Hart

Artist Veronika Hart’s paintings of wildlife in her homeland of East Africa will be featured in an exhibition titled On Eye Level with Power, Beauty and Loss at The Gallery at Flat Rock from Friday, October 4, through Sunday, October 20. An opening reception will be held on October 4 from 5–7 p.m. and Hart will present an Artist Talk on Saturday, October 19, at 3 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

“I hope to showcase African wildlife as seen through the eyes of someone (me) who has recently witnessed the beauty and strength of each wild creature up close; it’s my desire to share that emotion using oil on linen,” Hart says. She lived in Tanzania in East Africa until she was 15 and traveled to Europe for further schooling. Subsequent trips back, including one last year, provided her the opportunity to see all sorts of animals.

“Traveling through the Serengeti Plains at the peak of animal activity, between the end of the rainy season when food is plenty and the beginning of the Great Migration of wildebeest and zebra,” she says, “I found myself drinking in every precious moment and trying to remember every detail of what was taking place before my eyes.”

Her mission with the exhibit, which she admits may seem an unusual one for Western North Carolina, is “to be a voice, however small, for the threatened wildlife of East Africa, which is losing ground to forces beyond its control: global warming, poaching and loss of habitat,” she says. “At the same time, tourism brings protection, as do dedicated game wardens who work hard to keep the animals safe.”