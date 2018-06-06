Gallery at Flat Rock: The Artist Table and Glass Exhibition

As a Summer of Glass celebration, The Gallery at Flat Rock presents an exhibition, Meaning and Object: Life in Glass, June 7–17, that showcases the work of Alison Chism, The Laurel’s Feature Artist this month. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, June 7, from 5–7 p.m., and Chism will be on hand for an Artist Talk at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 16. Both events are free and open to the public.

Chism is the recipient of the 2018 Betty Taylor Award for Emerging Artists, a grant that has allowed her the opportunity to create a new body of work. “After a long time focusing on academia, being a teacher and helping students realize their visions, I have rededicated and re-emerged as the glass artist I have always truly been,” Chism says. “I will always teach, but my life is my art.” This will be the first major exhibition of Chism’s work since she relocated to Hendersonville in 2016.

On Tuesday, June 19, at 6 p.m., the gallery will host The Artist Table: Bloom, an event that pairs fi ne dining with fi ne art in what the gallery’s website calls celebrating “the creative process in a spirit of cross-pollination— linking fi ne art, culinary expertise, wine pairings and live music for an eye-opening evening of fun, learning and unexpected outcomes.” Chef Todd Mallin will be on hand to prepare a dinner for 40 guests against a backdrop of works by potter Darin Gehrke, painter Glory Day Loflin and floral designer Larry Crume. Tickets are $95 per person.

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or by appointment. To learn more, visit galleryflatrock.com or call 828.698.7000.