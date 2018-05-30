Glass Exhibition at the WCU Fine Art Museum

The Western Carolina University Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center will open a new exhibition, Glass Catalyst: Littleton’s Legacy in Contemporary Sculpture on Thursday, June 14. “The exhibition highlights work by a number of regional and national artists, and examines how the impact of Harvey Littleton, a key figure in the studio glass movement, is still felt by artists today,” says Carolyn Grosch, curator of collections and exhibitions at the WCU Fine Art Museum. Most of the exhibiting artists did not work directly with Littleton. “We selected this particular group of artists because they are each working in the spirit of Harvey Littleton—some through their experimentation with new techniques, others by creatively expanding the medium and still others through the material they use and the programs they trained in,”says Grosch. “We chose a younger generation of artists in order to demonstrate how Littleton’s contributions in glass continue to be relevant and far-reaching, and also to gauge how younger artists working in glass view themselves and their work.”

This exhibit will also celebrate a new acquisition to the museum’s permanent collection. Harvey Littleton’s Terracotta Arc was donated by the Littleton Family in honor of WCU Professor Emeritus Joan Falconer Byrd, a student of Littleton who wrote a biography about him that was published in 2011. Terracotta Arc, which has never been available for viewing by the public, will be unveiled at the exhibition’s opening reception on June 14 from 5–7 p.m.

Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive in Cullowhee. Regular museum hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays until 7:00 PM. For information, call 828.227.ARTS or visit bardoartscenter.wcu.edu.