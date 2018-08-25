Glass Takeover at Blue Spiral 1

By Natasha Anderson

Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) is pleased to host Glass Takeover, an exhibition held in participation with Asheville’s Summer of Glass, a six-month celebration of WNC glass artists. The show, on display through October 26 in BS1’s upstairs gallery, features more than 20 artists representing a variety of techniques and styles. Most of the artists live and work in WNC and have ties to Penland School of Crafts, where many foundations of the studio glass movement were built.

“We are fortunate to have Penland and its talented artists so close,” says BS1 gallery director Michael Manes. “We support their annual fundraiser and often plan our exhibitions in the summer to highlight our artists who have ties with the school. This year we have curated a stunning collection of glass, representing many Penland and surrounding area artists.”

Viewers can expect everything from traditional blown glass vases and cast glass sculptures to works incorporating metals, concrete and printmaking techniques. Participating artists include Dean Allison, Junichiro Baba, Rick Beck, Valerie Beck and Kathryn Adams + Iron Maiden Studios.

“The exhibition wonderfully highlights the diversity of the objects and makers in the greater glass community,” says Kathryn Adams. “The artists’ experience levels range from ten years to 40 years and pieces on display include flame-worked, hot shop, cast and cold-worked glass.”

Blue Spiral 1 is at 38 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville, next door to the Fine Arts Theatre. To learn more, visit bluespiral1.com, call the gallery at 828.251.0202 or follow @bluespiral1 on Facebook and Instagram.