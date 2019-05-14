Grovewood Gallery: Landscapes & Dreamscapes

By Emma Castleberry

On Saturday, May 18, from 2–5 p.m., Grovewood Gallery will host an opening reception for Stones & Dreams, Shadows & Streams, a solo exhibition of work by Cynthia L. Wilson. “We’ve represented Cynthia for a number of years, showcasing her nature and landscape paintings,” says Ashley Van Matre, marketing manager for Grovewood. “She takes things in a different direction in her latest body of work, tapping into the realm of dreams, and we wanted to celebrate that.” The opening reception is free to attend and the exhibition will run through June 30.

Wilson received a BFA in Visual Design from Auburn University, and worked in advertising for 15 years as an art director, illustrator and graphic designer before pursuing her art full-time. A resident of Hendersonville, she is an avid hiker and lover of the outdoors who has been painting landscapes for much of her artistic career.

After attending the Haden Institute’s summer conference on dreams, Wilson developed an interest in the study of dreams and their symbolism, which she threaded into her artwork. She describes these dreamscape paintings as “abstractions based on the dream work I’ve been involved with for the past ten years.” In the body of work on display at Grovewood, Wilson aimed to return to the landscape, but incorporate some of the processes that she used in the dream paintings. “I wanted to use texture and color in a way that is more emotional than I would in realism, but wanted the main theme to be focused on the natural world,” she says. “I wanted the viewer to see all the pieces in one place and to see the transition from realism to dreams and to use their own imagination in viewing this show.”