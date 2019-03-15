Grovewood Gallery’s Annual Sip & Shop

On Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, Grovewood Gallery will host its annual spring Sip & Shop event, during which visitors can enjoy complimentary wine and snacks, craft demonstrations by local artisans and a 10 percent discount on store merchandise. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both days. “The Grovewood Sip & Shop is unique in that people can meet, interact with and learn from the artists as they demonstrate their art, all in the wonderful environment of the Grovewood Gallery,” says Andrea Kulish, owner of Studio A.

During the event, Kulish will demonstrate the ancient Ukrainian art of pysanky, a wax-resistant method of decorating Easter eggs. “Attendees usually very much enjoy seeing the wax resist process on real eggshells, and learning about the rich history and symbols of Ukrainian Easter eggs, or pysanky,” says Kulish. “People watch as I write on the eggs with melted beeswax, using a stylus which I heat in a candle flame. The most dramatic and fun part is removing the wax—it’s a dazzling big reveal at the end of the process.”

Fiber artist Karen Kennedy will also be demonstrating needle felting on both days of the Sip & Shop. “I am able to show folks how nasty, stinky wool straight off the sheep is turned into beautiful pumpkins, snowmen and bird nests through the process of needle felting,” she says. “Respect for handmade crafts is elevated when people see the process, and sharing that process is one of the main joys of my artistic life.”

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.