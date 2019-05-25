Grovewood Village Open Studio Tour

Every third Saturday of the month from May through October, the ten resident artists of Grovewood Village open their studios to the public for the Open Studio Art Tour. The next tour is scheduled for Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The self-guided tours allow visitors to gain insight into the creative process and see recent works.

Jewelry artists Tom Reardon and Kathleen Doyle have been in their studio at Grovewood Village for 24 years. “It’s fun to interact with visitors who may have never been in a jewelry studio before,” says Doyle. “Tom and I have the full breadth of our metalwork displayed, along with the tools we use to create our work.” During the Tour, Reardon and Doyle will demonstrate lost-wax casting and show jewelry at several stages of completion. “This is always exciting for guests to see,” says Doyle. “They better understand the materials and the skill it takes to make your living as a professional artist.”

Ceramicist Lisa Gluckin is a newer resident artist who moved into her Grovewood studio in 2012. “Open studios are eye-opening for both me and the visitors,” she says. “New ideas are generated and potentially powerful connections are made. It is an energizing experience that I always look forward to.”