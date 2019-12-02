Grovewood’s Sip & Shop Set for December 6- 7

On Friday and Saturday, December 6 and 7, Grovewood Gallery will host its holiday Sip & Shop. In addition to complimentary wine and warm cider, visitors can enjoy craft demonstrations by local artisans and a 10 percent discount on store merchandise. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both days.

Karen Kennedy will demonstrate her needle- felting techniques on both days of the Sip & Shop. On December 6, fiber artist Kendall White will demonstrate her wet-felting technique with some new designs, as well as her most popular ones. “Scarves are always my best seller this time of year, because they are the cherry on top for any winter outfit,” she says.

On December 7, local artist Deanna Lynch will demonstrate some small stitching work, appliqué and mini-quilt work. This year, the Sip & Shop demonstration will have a special significance for Lynch. Lynch’s grandmother, a quilter who inspired Lynch, passed away in October. “Quilting is about comfort and connection to me,” Lynch says. “It’s an expression of love and attention. It’s also a way that my grandmother clearly marked her time here on earth: with one stitch at a time.”

Lynch says the demonstrations always provide an impetus for sharing and storytelling. “The Sip & Shop allows people to gather, connect with art, connect with their memories and continue living and sharing their own stories,” she says. “What a beautiful treasure that is.”