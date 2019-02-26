Heart of Brevard Presents Arts in March

On Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, the Heart of Brevard businesses will host Arts in March, an event showcasing local arts and culture. From 5–8 p.m. on Friday, visitors can enjoy open studios and galleries, meet-and-greet events with artists and authors, menu specials at restaurants and live music across town. Festivities continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “We now have such a wide array of artistic and cultural businesses that we decided to start a new event to showcase each of those hardworking, local businesses,” says Heath Seymour, executive director of the Heart of Brevard, a nonprofit promoting downtown as a vital community center.

Rebecca Kahrs, owner of Dragonfly Gallery with her husband Troy Willis, is looking forward to the artist demonstrations that will be part of the event. “It will give me the opportunity to educate and explain my technique of watercolor while meeting residents of Brevard,” she says. “I have found that most people are fascinated by watching an artist at work and I enjoy answering questions while I am painting.”

To learn more, visit Heart of Brevard on Facebook, call 828.884.3278 or email Heart of Brevard at arts@brevardnc.org.