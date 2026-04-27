Experience Jaime Byrd’s Engaging Work During May Events

Artist Jaime Byrd’s work is on display at the newly remodeled Capella on 9 rooftop bar at the AC Hotel in Asheville through June 30. An artist reception will take place on Wednesday, May 27, from 6–8 p.m. Byrd’s landscapes, also on display in the hotel’s main lobby, offer viewers a layered, interactive experience with the use of Augmented Reality via mobile devices.

“This is an opportunity for collectors and guests to connect personally with Jaime while overlooking the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains during sunset,” says Adam Cohen, gallery manager of the Jaime Byrd Contemporary Art Gallery. The event is open to the public, with light snacks, beer and wine served. For drink tickets, RSVP to art@jaimebyrd.com.

Throughout May, Byrd’s River Arts District gallery will host Mimosas and Art in Motion each Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests seeking a leisurely outing can experience new works by the artist while enjoying complimentary mimosas and light bites.

“She will have a selection of some of her abstract landscape paintings and reproductions which capture the emotional energy of nature from around the globe,” says Cohen. “Jaime’s paintings often transport the viewer to a familiar place both current and nostalgic through layers of bold colors and mysterious markings. Attendees will be able to see Jaime’s paintings come to life with the use of their smartphones.”

Byrd brings a background as an Emmy-nominated film editor to her artwork, blurring the boundaries between film and paintings. She incorporates actual film footage and sound effects she has captured throughout her travels. “Her newest paintings combine multimedia films and her original oil paintings, often reflecting and questioning the consciousness and unconsciousness of what lies below us while providing a sense of calm and tranquility,” says Cohen.

Capella on 9, in the AC Hotel, is located at 10 Broadway Street, Floor 9, in Asheville. The Jaime Byrd Contemporary Art Gallery is located at 375 Depot Street, Suite 105, Asheville.