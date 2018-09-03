In Tandem Gallery: Playing With Black and White

In Tandem Gallery presents the work of ceramicists Susan Dewsnap and Sam Scott in Playing With Black and White, opening Saturday, September 1, and running through Sunday, September 30. The joint show presents works that are simplified to black-and-white glazes in order to examine the visual positive and negative spaces of the designs.

“The works of these two artists play off of each other and really give the viewer a wonderful lesson in design,” says In Tandem co-owner Andy Palmer.

Scott pours black glazes on pure white porcelain surfaces to create dramatic curves, arcs and semicircles with no intermediary tones. Dewsnap creates a more complicated and patterned effect that looks much like a film negative or delicate paper cutout. She creates the effect by overlapping gridded patterns on top of organic silhouettes to add complexity and layers to her black-and-white pallet.

“I have been a fan of Susan’s work and painterly surfaces for a long time,” says Scott. “While she uses fluid, curvilinear designs, my approach is more shape and volume-centric in context. Both methods explore similar ground—the contrast of positive and negative, black and white, smooth and rough, and line and shape.”

Dewsnap teaches at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and exhibits her work internationally. She has received awards from The National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts Biennial, the World Ceramic Biennale Korea International Competition and Strictly Functional Pottery National Exhibition. Scott’s work has been featured in Ceramics Monthly, Clay Times Magazine and Robin Hopper’s book, Making Marks. His gallery shows include the Bellevue Art Museum, Smithsonian Institution and Whatcom Museum.

In Tandem Gallery is located at 20 North Mitchell Street in Bakersville. For information, call the gallery at 828.688.6428 or visit intandemgallery.com.