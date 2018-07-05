Silvia Ferrari-Palmer and Andy Palmer, co-owners of In Tandem Gallery, had a whirlwind romance and a whirlwind entry into their careers as gallery owners. Seven months after meeting in upstate New York, the pair married, and four months after their wedding, they received an offer to manage an art gallery in Bakersville. Despite having no experience in gallery work, the couple seized the opportunity. After that gallery relocated, Ferrari-Palmer decided to open her own business. “She created and developed the idea of working hand in hand with artists, patrons and collectors, which is where the ‘In Tandem’ name came from,” says Palmer.

The pair purchased a historic bank building in downtown Bakersville and opened their gallery. “Our focus is on studio ceramics with about 120 nationally known ceramic artists as well as around two dozen jewelers,” says Palmer. “We always try to work in tandem with people that make beautiful things and people that love those beautiful things.”

In Tandem Gallery is located at 20 North Mitchell Avenue in Bakersville. For more information, visit intandemgallery.com or call 828.688.6428. You can also find In Tandem Gallery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.