Into the Blue at BS1

By Natasha Anderson

Blue Spiral 1 kicks off the year with Into the Blue: Artist Invitational 2019, showcasing the work of nine artists who are new to the gallery. The exhibit begins with an opening reception on Friday, January 11, from 5–8 p.m., and runs through March 2. A variety of media, ranging from figurative watercolor to abstract ceramics to textiles and glass, will be represented.

“I believe that being an artist is about staying connected to our surroundings and continuing to be empathetic to one another,” says painter and printmaker Lila Shull. “With this philosophy in mind, I cannot wait to share new works and good company.”

Shull will exhibit a collection of pieces based on printmaking but treated as paintings. Each one showcases a colorful palette reminiscent of her emotional ties to growing up in the Carolinas, and upon close inspection, reveals subtle surprises.

Fiber artist Connie Lippert will show wedge-woven tapestries of mostly hand-dyed yarns with natural materials. Her technique, which originated with the Navajo around 1870, creates a scalloped edge by weaving diagonally on the loom. “I hope that viewers of my work will be drawn in by the color, the design and the unexpected,” she says. Other participating artists are Chris Ahalt, Scott Belville, Jodi Hays, Paul Messink, Robert Milnes, Reuben Negron and James Wade.

Blue Spiral 1 Gallery is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit BlueSpiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.