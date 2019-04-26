Kenilworth Artists Association Tour

The 12th annual Kenilworth Artists Association (KAA) Tour will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. More than 40 artists live within the five square miles of the Kenilworth neighborhood. During the free, self-guided tour, visitors have the opportunity to see several of these artists at work in their home studios. “By clustering our studio/home locations with multiple artists, we have created an art tour that will only take a few hours to complete,” says Angela Maddix, coordinator of KAA. “Our neighborhood’s geographic constraints of hillsides, ravines and lakes make the tour visually exciting with a compact route to follow.”

KAA began hosting studio tours in 2007 as a small collective of artists showcasing their wares for a holiday sale. This year’s tour will feature 26 artists participating in 15 home studios. Mixed media artist Lisa Murphy is a returning artist with a studio stop on this year’s tour. She will also be hosting potter Marianne Soufas and fiber artist Brien Bianchi in her studio. “The tour showcases how real artisans work within a community,” Murphy says. “The participants see Blue Home. Ursula Gullow, artist how wonderfully the Asheville community embraces and encourages local makers. The event highlights Asheville’s creative personality.”

The tour includes artists working in a wide range of media, including paint, jewelry, pottery, ceramic tile, glass beads, fiber, furniture, mixed media, photography, paper and collage. Five percent of sales from the weekend will be donated to Loving Foods Resources, a Sushi service. Diana Gillespie, artist Kenilworth-based food pantry that serves 18 counties in Western NC and provides more than 80 people per week with food, health and personal care items.