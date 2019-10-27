Landscapes at Asheville Gallery of Art

Throughout November, Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) will host Reflection and Interpretation, an exhibition of landscape paintings and drawings by Michael Robinson. A native of Mitchell County, Robinson studied art at the NC Governor’s School before pursuing a career in architecture at NC State University College of Design. “When I was in architecture school in the ‘60s, you had to draw, draw, draw,” he says. “There were no computers. I feel fortunate that my architectural background makes it pretty easy to explain things with drawings.”

After graduation, Robinson’s architecture career was placed on hold when he was drafted into the army. “While this was not ideal, it made me much more aware of the larger world outside of North Carolina, including many places where I saw art and architecture that I had studied in school,” he says. “There is nothing like seeing Michelangelo’s David or the Parthenon in person.”

Many of Robinson’s sketchbook drawings, which he will have framed for the exhibition, depict scenes from his travels to China, Morocco, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia. “I hope the audience will get a sense of what I was feeling when I was in those places, and that applies to the studio paintings as well as the sketches,” he says. The gallery will host a reception for Reflection and Interpretation on Friday, November 1, from 5–8 p.m.