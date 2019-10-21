Light-filled Landscapes at Asheville Gallery of Art

Through October, Asheville Gallery of Art presents In Vivid Color!, an exhibition of colorful, light-filled landscapes by Judy Rentner. Rentner’s move to WNC two decades ago changed her style of painting. “The major change was related to the incredible beauty of this area,” she says. “It presents to the viewer stunning landscapes, vivid colors, dramatic light and shadow. Inspiration is always just a walk outside.” While Rentner does paint en plein air occasionally, she prefers to travel the countryside with her camera and capture what inspires her through the lens. She places her favorite photos on a board to study until one starts to draw her in. “If I can’t get excited to paint a subject, then it will not touch the emotions of anyone else,” she says.

Even when the artist tries to restrain her color palette and use softer shades of gray and taupe, she always ends up enhancing her paintings with additional color before they are finished. “The title of the show is based on the way I express color in my painting,” says Rentner. “A green tree is never just green. It is various shades of green with highlights of red, yellow, purple and blue.” Years ago, after switching to oil paints as her primary medium, Rentner was inspired to try using a palette knife in her work. “It was an ‘aha’ moment,” she says. “After some experimentation, I found it thrilling to place color after color on the canvas, keeping the tones pure and sparkling.” She hopes that her works will not only enhance the spaces in which they hang but also provide viewers with a moment for pause and reflection.

