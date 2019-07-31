Locally Inspired Art at Woolworth Walk in August

By Emma Castleberry

For the month of August, Woolworth Walk will highlight local artists Lisa Blackshear and Amy Brandenburg in the F.W. Gallery. The gallery will host a reception for the artists on Friday, August 2, from 5–7 p.m.

Blackshear graduated with a degree in Studio Arts from the University of Minnesota. She has illustrated for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek and exhibited her art in galleries across the east coast. She is also the creator of the Asheville Urban Landscape Project. Blackshear focuses on two regional landmarks in her body of work Atmospheric Perspective: Paintings of Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. “I’ve stuck to one theme and I’ve come to appreciate the drama of ephemeral lighting effects,” she says. Using a more intuitive and direct approach to her craft, Blackshear explored the use of atmospheric perspective to fool the eye into seeing three-dimensional space on a two-dimensional surface. “Chimney Rock and Lake Lure are perfect places to observe it,” she says. “I’ve witnessed many breathtaking, dramatic lighting effects which infused the landscape with meaning, and gained an increased love for the mountains we live in.”

Brandenburg attended a liberal arts college in Chicago, where she focused on jewelry, fashion and costume design. PMC (Precious Metal Clay) is her material of choice because of its transformative properties. Using slab construction and carving, she prepares the clay for firing in a kiln, after which she uses traditional metal techniques like hammering and soldering to finish the piece. Much of her work is inspired by the 20th century and the Arts and Crafts movement. “Those period styles and a passion for architecture and its details are prevalent in my work,” she says. “I try to capture the history, character and magic of the Asheville area.”

The work of each artist is heavily influenced by the environment, a factor which sets this show apart, says Brandenburg. “This exhibition encourages the artistic community to look at each other’s work and take note of how our surroundings affect our work similarly and in different ways.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a .m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit WoolworthWalk.com.