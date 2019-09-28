Louise Grenell is the New Guest Artist at Mica

Mica, the member-owned fine craft cooperative in downtown Bakersville, hosts the latest in a series of guest artists this autumn. From Thursday, October 24, through December 31, the gallery features nature-inspired soft sculptures by craft artist Louise Grenell.

“My work represents and interprets animal forms inspired by my daily observations of the natural world all around my studio in Celo,” says Grenell. “I use hand stitching, embroidery, fabric-dyeing and doll-making techniques to create objects with a life of their own.”

Grenell began her interest in textiles in a weaving class at Berea College in Kentucky. Since moving to North Carolina in the late 1970s, she has steadily built her skills through classes at Penland School of Craft, John C. Campbell Folk School and Haywood Community College, where she earned a degree in fiber arts. Her work is showcased alongside functional pottery, sculpture, glass, textiles, paintings, prints, furniture and jewelry, all created by Mica member artists.

“We admire how Grenell translates her love for the creatures in her immediate environment to one- of-a-kind, impeccably crafted sculptures,” says Mica member Carmen Grier. “Some of our members also work with animal imagery, but in different media. Grenell’s subject matter fits in beautifully, but is a very unique expression.”