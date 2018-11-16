Masterful Collaboration in Brevard

Three art galleries in downtown Brevard are coming together to take part in a new challenge during the Brevard gallery walk on Friday, November 23, from 5–8 p.m. As part of Masterful Collaboration, Red Wolf Gallery, Heart of the Matter and Artists @ Work Studio and Gallery will feature new work inspired by the iconic painting “The Girl with the Pearl Earring” by Johannes Vermeer. “We thought this famous painting might trigger some great, creative ideas,” says Ann Dergara, owner of Red Wolf Gallery. “We hope this will also be educational for the community. There are so many famous works of art in the world and we hope people will be interested in discovering them, if only in books or online.”

Masterful Collaboration is the brainchild of McKenzie Keenan, owner of Heart of the Matter. “I was looking for a way to create my own new and fresh work for the fourth Friday events and a way to provide an educational and somewhat interactive experience for our guests,” says Keenan. “A recognizable painting by one of the Old Masters provides a starting point to talk about historical elements of composition, color and medium. It’s such a refreshing challenge for all of the artists and the results are guaranteed to be surprising, beautiful and fun.”

Artists @ Work Studio and Gallery is a new addition to the downtown Brevard gallery scene, opened in the former Trade-Arama store space. Artists @ Work is the collaborative studio of ceramicist Lucy Clark, acrylic and graphite artist Cathryn Cooper, mixed-media painter Gloria Martin and photographer LeeAnn Seymour. “Masterful Collaboration is a brand new concept that we have never tried before and we are very excited about it,” says Clark. “If the initial event goes well, we will continue to pick other master works during the gallery walk season in 2019 as well as invite other studios and galleries in the heart of Brevard to participate.”

Red Wolf Gallery is located at 8 East Main Street. Heart of the Matter is located at 27 South Broad Street. Artists @ Work is located at 51 West Main Street. All galleries are in Brevard.