Mike Hamlin and Melissa Moss at Woolworth Walk

For the month of June, Woolworth Walk will host a joint show in its F.W. Gallery featuring the work of member artists Melissa Moss and Mike Hamlin. Hamlin, a potter, and Moss, a multimedia artist, will both be at the opening reception on Friday, June 1, from 5–7 p.m. “Our color palettes are similar, especially the turquoises and greens,” says Moss. “Mike’s platters look otherworldly, like they could be planets or moons, which I think is similar to my work.” Moss’s background in color psychology makes for an arresting combination of shades in the acrylic, pen, ink and resin of her work. This show will include Moss’s most recent series, Seedlings, which features sprouts and saplings cropping up in hostile environments. Moss began working on the series as an escape from sadness and frustration. “They are hopeful and tenacious seedlings,” she says, “in search of a better world.”

Hamlin, who creates his vases by hand building and throwing on the potter’s wheel, says he takes into consideration two ideas when creating a new piece. “I want the piece to look complete as it is, with nothing in it,” he says. “And I want to use the piece I am designing to display a simple arrangement.” This idea stemmed from Hamlin’s studies of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement. “I combine these East Asian aesthetic ideas with Scandinavian mid-century inspiration,” he says. “I want the work I create to be sophisticated, yet simple.”

Both artists have a similar goal with their work: to leave viewers at peace. “I want visitors to walk away from this exhibit feeling calm, relaxed and serene,” says Hamlin. Moss wants her pieces to be “like a little escape,” she says. “I want viewers to feel like there is still a lot of beauty and kindness in the world.”

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit woolworthwalk.com.