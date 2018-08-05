Momentum Gallery Celebrates the Gilded Age

Momentum Gallery will host an artist reception for its current exhibition, Reflections, on Thursday, August 9, from 4–7 p.m. The works in Reflections follow a Biltmore theme, with many pieces reminiscent of the opulent Gilded Age, the era of the Vanderbilt family. “The exhibit has an impressive mix of regional and national glass artists and it’s wonderful to see the local artists showing just as much artistry and craftsmanship as the national glass artists,” says Jennifer Bueno.

Bueno and her husband, Thor, created a 7-foot glass wall piece called Gilded Azure for this exhibit. “The blue in the piece reminds me of North Carolina— the sky and the water and the river stones,” says Jennifer. “The vein of gold running through the piece is reminiscent of a river, but it also calls to mind minerals that contain surprise veins of ore. There is this natural place, but you also have this glittering object, something precious and rare, in the middle of it. That seems appropriate for Biltmore.”

The Buenos will attend the reception along with Tim Tate, Penland School of Crafts 2018 Benefit Auction Signature Artist. “Momentum has set the bar quite high for glass artists and artists of every type to step up,” he says. Tate created his piece Biltmore Blossoms specifically for this exhibit. “I wanted this piece to actually look as if it hung in Biltmore in the late 1800s.”

The reception will include light refreshments and craft cocktails, and a raffle benefiting the Center for Craft. A percentage of sales from the evening will benefit Penland School of Crafts. Reflections continues through Wednesday, August 25.

Momentum Gallery is located at 24 North Lexington Avenue in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit momentumgallery.com.