Momentum Gallery Obtains New Space

Momentum Gallery is pleased to announce its upcoming move to a new location at 52 Broadway in the heart of downtown Asheville, where approximately 15,000 square feet will be upfitted to create one of the largest and most accessible galleries in the state. The initial space is scheduled to open in early fall with additional square footage within the building incorporated over the following months.

“I am passionate about elevating the Broadway Cultural District, the City of Asheville and the entire region as an arts destination,” says Momentum owner Jordan Ahlers. “The new space will enable us to expand programming by creating more engaging exhibitions, community events and educational and immersive art experiences.”

After spending more than a year searching for the perfect location, Ahlers settled on 52 Broadway due to the building’s striking architecture and its location in a cultural corridor of Asheville that includes the Center for Craft, Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center and Blue Ridge Public Radio.

“The new building is architecturally stunning,” says Ahlers. “We anticipate preserving a lot of its original character while making modern enhancements to create a clean presentation for the best work we can find from regional talents and notable artists from across the country.”

Information about the grand opening will be posted on the gallery’s blog and on social media as details become available. Links can be found at momentumgallery.com.

Momentum Gallery is currently located at 24 Lexington Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12–5 p.m. To learn more, call 828.505.8550 or visit momentumgallery.com.