Nature’s Inspiration at Gallery 1 in Sylva

Summer of Glass extends to Gallery 1 Sylva with the exhibition of featured artist Judy McManus’ hand blown glass works accompanied by the unique flower images of Nature’s Colors photographer Wanda Davis-Browne. Their art will be on exhibit in the Backstreet Gallery room through October 6.

“I aim to capture fluidity and light by exploring color and techniques that give a variety of effects,” says McManus. “I draw my inspiration from the ever-changing aspects of nature.” A resident of Jackson County, McManus exhibits work at the Green Energy Park gallery in Dillsboro, where she has been a resident artist since 2010. She also frequently teaches classes and performs demonstrations.

Davis-Browne is inspired by the beauty of nature, particularly flora. Her images reveal patterns and colors that create unique works of art. “The images can become abstract as I explore the depth of a flower’s intricate patterns,” she says. “I try to bring my passion for the exquisiteness of nature into my work.” Davis-Browne also exhibits her native flower photos at Crafted In Carolina, located in Maggie Valley.

Gallery 1 Sylva, renovated last year, has a membership of 25 local artists whose media include oil, pastel, ink and watercolor paintings; blown, fused and stained glass; and fine art photography, fiber, pottery and sculpture.

Gallery 1 is located at 604 West Main Street, Sylva, above Guadalupe Café. Hours are Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 12–4 p.m. Learn more at facebook.com/artinthemountains or gallery1sylva.com.