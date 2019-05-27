New Addition to Contemporaneo’s Permanent Collection

Contemporaneo Asheville has recently added the works of Alicia Rodriguez to its permanent collection. “Born in New York and raised in Venezuela, Alicia Rodriguez was born into a family of artists and grew up in an enviroment that fostered her natural artistic talents,” says Contemporaneo co-owner Francisco Troconis. “For us, her permanent search of new media and resources keeps her artistic conception innovative, soulful and mesmerizing. It is an honor for Contemporaneo to add this modern Renaissance artist to our constellation of high-caliber creators.”

Rodriguez graduated with a degree in architecture from the Central University of Venezuela and a degree in Fine Arts from the Cristobal Rojas Visual Arts School, both in Caracas, Venezuela. She studied gilding and glass mosaic restoration under a UNESCO program in Florence, Italy, and served as a photography professor at Nueva Esparta University Graphic Design School and the Villasmil De Leon Design Institute. The artist had a long career as an achitect alongside her extensive experience as a painter, glass artist and mixed media researcher. “Her architectural background is evident in her art through a masterful understanding of volumes, space, geometry and perspective,” says Troconis.

Rodriguez says the addition of her works to Contemporaneo’s collection acts as both an honor and a challenge to continue investigating her media. “It’s also an excellent opportunity to show my work to the connoisseur community of Asheville, known for its avant-garde art tastes,” she says.

Contemporaneo Asheville is located at 4 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. For more information, visit ContemporaneoAsheville.shop.